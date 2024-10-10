Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Sapiens International worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

