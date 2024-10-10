Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152,701 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Triumph Group worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,542,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 199.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 318.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 247,117 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 187,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Triumph Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 168,607 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGI. Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

