Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 952,921 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Harmonic worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 1,276.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,115,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Harmonic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 990,425 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Harmonic by 1,952.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 978,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 930,469 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,295,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $6,047,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

