Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Caleres worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caleres by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Caleres by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAL opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

