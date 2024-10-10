Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Kura Oncology worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 577,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the period.

Shares of KURA opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a current ratio of 14.94. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

