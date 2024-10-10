The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,593 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Marcus worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at $11,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 133.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 71.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 183,909 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 60,921 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.61 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

