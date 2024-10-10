Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,706 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in UBS Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after purchasing an additional 663,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

