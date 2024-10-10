Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,006 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

