Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $877,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BOKF NA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 204,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 86,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $288.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

