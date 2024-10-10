Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $60.42 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

