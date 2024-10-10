Scott Darling Sells 1,300 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $52,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,330.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $245,954.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Upstart by 26.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.