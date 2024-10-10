HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,197 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,709,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after buying an additional 2,391,343 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after buying an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100,691.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,748,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,534,000 after buying an additional 1,746,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

