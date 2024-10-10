Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Kadant were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,482,000 after purchasing an additional 306,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $92,993,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $321.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.94. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.21 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

