Andrew Pollard Sells 273,800 Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Pollard sold 273,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$101,990.50.

Shares of CVE BRC opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$99.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

