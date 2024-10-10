Millennium Management LLC Purchases 3,369,296 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 5,408.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,431,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.58% of BlackBerry worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BB opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

