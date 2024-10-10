Samuel Kintz Sells 2,730 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,429,307.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $335,787.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

