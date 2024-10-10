Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

