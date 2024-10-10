Grant Pickering Sells 7,098 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $775,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,431.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,966,000 after buying an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 109.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

