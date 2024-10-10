Mather Group LLC. Has $745,000 Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,021 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

