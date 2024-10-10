Mather Group LLC. Sells 886 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.