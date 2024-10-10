Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,294 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

