Mather Group LLC. Sells 182 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $1,177.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,075.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,186.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,166.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.