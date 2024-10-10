MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MetLife by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,093 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 112,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $13,319,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $84.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

