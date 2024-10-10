Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,832 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SU opened at $39.52 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.