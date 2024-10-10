Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

