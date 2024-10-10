Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 582,123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 191,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $209.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $214.40.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

