Mather Group LLC. Has $642,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 751.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,849 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

