Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 12,938.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,092,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Sharecare worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of SHCR opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. Equities analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sharecare

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $244,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

