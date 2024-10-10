Millennium Management LLC Sells 26,889 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Agilysys worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $111.60 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $114.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,335,585.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

