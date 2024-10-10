Millennium Management LLC Sells 744,037 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,129,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,368 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 305,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

