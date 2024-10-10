Millennium Management LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,322 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cellebrite DI worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 786,310 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $5,914,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 286,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.2 %

CLBT opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.