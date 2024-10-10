Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 154.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.89% of Inozyme Pharma worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $52,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 213,733 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 437,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.