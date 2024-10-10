Millennium Management LLC Purchases 205,318 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 193.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.19% of GeneDx worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.32. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 48.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,127. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,245.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,127. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,200.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,668 shares of company stock worth $21,365,988. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.