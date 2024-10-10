Millennium Management LLC Purchases 1,861,497 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Hyliion worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyliion by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 762,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter worth $656,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth $40,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyliion

In other news, insider Govindaraj Ramasamy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,160. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hyliion Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.90. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Company Profile

