Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of GDS worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 921.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 126,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in GDS by 72.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 63.5% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 125,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.96 on Thursday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

