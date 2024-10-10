Millennium Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Verona Pharma worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

VRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

