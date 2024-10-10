The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Boston Beer worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $270.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.20. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $378.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

