Millennium Management LLC Buys 65,213 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after buying an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after purchasing an additional 457,699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

