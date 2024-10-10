Millennium Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,006 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of WK Kellogg worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KLG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

WK Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.