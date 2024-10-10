Mather Group LLC. Sells 135 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,183,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $276.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.34 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.