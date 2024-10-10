Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $164.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.