Axiom Advisory LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after acquiring an additional 201,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,886,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,829,070. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

