Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 1,680 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,923,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 26.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after buying an additional 643,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 348.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,118,000 after buying an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after buying an additional 1,804,809 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

