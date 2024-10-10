Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $5.68. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 380,542 shares traded.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.
Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
