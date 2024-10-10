AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of QCR worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QCR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QCR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in QCR by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Price Performance

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.94. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCR

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.