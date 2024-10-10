AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Alexander’s worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after buying an additional 57,951 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 16.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alexander’s Stock Up 1.1 %

ALX stock opened at $230.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.36. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $251.63.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.04%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

