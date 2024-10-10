AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,247 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.2684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

