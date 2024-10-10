Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 34.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.