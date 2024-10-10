AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of First Foundation worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

