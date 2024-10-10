AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $32,199,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

